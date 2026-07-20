SOCSD Superintendent Tony McGee speaks at Starkville Rotary Club

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is looking for a “three-peat”. This competition isn’t on the field or the court; it’s in the classroom.

The district has been A-Rated the past two years by the Mississippi Department of Education. They’re hoping when the test scores come through, they will make it three-in-a-row.

Superintendent Tony McGee was going over some of the high points of the past year and laying out plans for the future with business and community leaders in Starkville today.

Besides the A-Ratings, the district is starting to move dirt on a planned new high school that will be in partnership with Mississippi State University.

McGee says there is a lot for stakeholders to be excited about.

We were excited about having three. Sudduth was our elementary school down there, our 5th grade school, and our high school. To have your high school an “A-Rated” school, your flagship school. It was the first time for them to be an “A-Rated” school, so we were happy with them,” said McGee.

The price tag for the new high school is expected to be around $127 million, with a projected June 2028 completion date.

By the way, today was the first day back to school for some students in Starkville.

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