Soggy Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a little sun this morning, clouds and rain will take over this afternoon making for a soggy and warm couple of days.

TODAY: Some morning peaks of sun will give way to clouds and rain from an approaching cold front. Rain should start falling in NE MS just after lunch time, and just about everyone will see a good bit of rain. Most areas will see at least .25 inches of rain, with greater amounts in NW parts. It will be oddly warm outside, with afternoon highs reaching into the low 60s with winds from the SW at 10-15 MPH with gusts close to 20 MPH.

TONIGHT/SUNDAY: Widespread rain and clouds will continue through the night, and winds will stick from the SW gusting up to 25 MPH. Lows will be unseasonably warm in the low 50s. Sunday morning should continue to be soggy, but the rain may try and clear up a bit through the afternoon, though scattered showers are still likely. Highs tomorrow will again be in the low 60s with winds relaxing slightly coming from the SE at 5-10 MPH, though some gusts are still possible.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will continue through the first half of next week as a parade of fronts will cross through the area, with temperatures warming into the upper 60s for highs Mon/Tue/Wed. Monday night looks to be the next big shot of rain for our area.