Soggy weather continues this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Several rounds of rain are on the way this week. Sunshine returns Friday!

MONDAY: While the widespread rain from Sunday is done, cloudiness and spotty rain will continue today. Highs will range from the 40s to lower 60s with the cooler air NW of the Natchez Trace.

MONDAY NIGHT: More widespread showers will likely arrive after midnight as temperatures hover in the lower 40s for most. Icing concerns will develop west of Corinth along US 72 toward Southaven/Memphis.

TUESDAY: Rain stays likely much of the day with occasional breaks. Highs will hold in the 40s as chilly weather continues. Icing issues will continue for far northwestern MS & Memphis.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain continues with temperatures in the 40s.

THURSDAY: This should be the day featuring the most widespread and heavy rain. Thankfully, the warmest and most unstable air again stays south of the region…so no severe weather is expected. Highs will top out near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Sunshine finally returns to the forecast! Expect a sunny string of at least three days, including the weekend. Highs stay near 50 degrees Friday but should reach near 60° over the weekend.