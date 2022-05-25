Soggy Wednesday with rain and storms likely

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms ramp up again Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gradual drying is expected by Friday.

WEDNESDAY: An unsettled, soggy day is expected with showers and storms likely through the day and into the evening hours. Several waves of activity are expected, and each one could bring heavy rain and embedded storms. Some severe and flooding risk could accompany this activity as well, but any issues should remain relatively isolated.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms could be ongoing near the MS/AL state line early in the day, but the trend will be for fewer storms through afternoon as slightly drier air works in from the west. Highs should stay in the upper 70s with persistent clouds.

FRIDAY: Clouds should break apart through the day as the main storm system finally shifts eastward. Highs should top out in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Drier, brighter weather is in store as high pressure builds across the Mid-South. Daytime highs return to the 80s with morning lows staying comfortably in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Late May heat returns with highs likely back in the 90s by Tuesday. There are no signs of any major or rain and storm chances to kick off the week.