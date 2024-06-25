Solar farm is one of latest projects at Golden Triangle megaplex

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Leaders of the Mississippi Democratic party want voters to know they stand behind the Build Back Better program initiated by the Biden Administration.

Powered by the sun, this solar farm is just one of the latest projects at the Golden Triangle megaplex.

Democratic party chairman and state representative Cheikh Taylor was joined by other party members Tuesday.

Taylor talked about what Build Back Better means for working Mississippians, citing the nearby solar farm that will power homes, businesses, and jobs.

“Most people want to be closer to their families but when you have good paying jobs it gives you even further of an incentive. So, education, great paying jobs, and the ability to feed your family and a way that is dignified are the reasons to stay so the brain drain can be reversed in the state of Mississippi by economic development projects such as this,” said Taylor.

State representative Kabir Kareem, Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks, Dr. Peggy Rogers, and other state and local leaders were on hand to recognize the latest economic efforts in Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle.

