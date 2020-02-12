Solar power company moving to Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A solar power company celebrated its agreement with TVA and move to Lowndes County.

The deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority allowed Origis Energy to move forward with is solar facility.

The solar plant will generate and store 200 megawatts of electricity that will be sent to TVA.

The plant will be on 2,000 acres, near Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive.

About 650,000 solar panels will generate the electricity.

“Not only will they have the largest solar facility in the state of Mississippi, but it will also be the case that it will attract new businesses. As a lot of Fortune 500 and other companies, industrial companies, they are interested in sustainability and are more and more interested in green energy,” said Johan Vanhee, with Oris Energy.

“They went over the timeline of how long it would take to do the environmental, construction and actual production of power. We look at this as a benefit because many, many Fortune 500 companies are wanting renewable power. They’re wanting new to the world power,” said GTR LINK CEO Joe Max Huggins.

The facility should be fully functional in late 2022.