Some Calhoun County residents under Boil Water Notice

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Calhoun Counth residents will need to take extra precautions with their water use.

The Big Creek Water Association has issued a boil water notice for all customers on County Road 306, from the intersection with County Road 312 east.

All customers in the affected area will need to boil their water for at least one minute before use.