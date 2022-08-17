Some improvement on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s weather will be an improvement from Wednesday, but it’s still a slow process to dry out.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger and a few sprinkles are possible, but widespread rain is not expected. Patchy fog may also develop in some spots during the early morning hours. Low near 68°F.

THURSDAY: Warmer and mostly cloudy, but a few peaks of sunshine are possible. High near 86°. Isolated showers are possible, mainly south of hwy 82, but most of us will continue to dry out. Chance of rain: only 20%.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks nicer than Sunday weather-wise. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon. Rain chances increase to 60% on Sunday. Skies will likely stay mostly cloudy with occasional showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s once again.

NEXT WEEK: Daily shower and storm chances continue, but not everyone will get rain each day. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with highs staying in the 80s.

Have a great night!