Some Saltillo Citizens Say Water Supply Unfit, Urge Aldermen For Change

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents unhappy with their water supply in Saltillo plan to ask the board of aldermen to switch suppliers.

Jim and Betty Miller say their water has had a brown tint since September, when aldermen in Saltillo switched that city’s supply from river water to well water.

Betty Miller says other residents who are upset with the water plan to ask aldermen during their regular meeting, to switch back to the old system.

She says the chemicals used to treat the well water make it unfit for use.

“And it changes the taste and odor, you can’t drink it, there is no way you can drink that water, and the odor, even in washing clothes, the odor is in it, in the clothes, if it’s really really bad, so we’re having a tremendous problem, just washing clothes,” Miller said.

Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith says he expects the board will study the request from citizens. He says the city has been working to fix the issues.