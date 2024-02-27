Some sort of rain for several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an amazing weekend, with warm temperatures and a lots of sun, rain is going to be the main story this week. There will be some sort of rain chance for the next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage is working on filling back in, with the extra moisture. A few showers may be possible overnight and into tomorrow morning. Very mild temperatures tonight, only falling into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: There will be a chance for a few more scattered showers Tuesday, especially along our northern border and in our most NE corner of the viewing area. Temperatures will be warm again, reaching back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Heavy cloud coverage will maintain, holding in some of the day’s warmth, keeping low temperatures in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another relatively warm day, with high temps in the lower 70s. A strong cold front will be moving through, and the middle of our week will have a higher chance of rain than the beginning. Luckily, the severe weather threat has significantly dropped. Only a few random thunderstorms may be possible. Temperatures Wednesday and into Thursday morning will be close to freezing, thanks to the passing cold front.