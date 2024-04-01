Some voters return to polls April 2 for run-off

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some area voters will be returning to the polls on Tuesday, April 2.

March’s Republican Primary in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District ended with no one receiving the necessary majority to win the nomination.

That forced a run-off between the top two finishers: Ron Eller and Andrew Scott Smith.

Only voters who participated in the Republican Primary or voters who did not vote in either primary in March can participate in Tuesday’s vote.

The Second Congressional District covers all or parts of Carroll, Grenada, Montgomery, and Yalobusha Counties in our viewing area.

The winner of the run-off will face incumbent Representative Bennie Thompson in November.

Also, voters in Aberdeen will be selecting city leaders.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

