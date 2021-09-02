Some West Point residents received damage from a summer thunderstorm

Storms rolled through Clay, Oktibbeha, and Lowndes Counties around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Hurricane Ida didn’t have much impact on the Golden Triangle, but a Summer thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon caused some damage.

Heavy winds coupled with the saturated ground from Ida- related rains brought down trees on top of homes, cars, and power lines.

At one point thousands were without power, including residents in West Point, Starkville, and the Mississippi Stae Campus.

Repair crews worked through the night to clear streets and roads and get the lights back on.