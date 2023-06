Sounds of Summer outdoor concert postponed to June 22

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sounds of Summer has been postponed until next week.

The free, outdoor concert series at the newly renamed Roger Short Soccer Complex in downtown Columbus was scheduled for June 15.

With rain in the forecast and with already wet soccer fields, the decision was made to move the event to June 22.

The time for next week’s fun will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

