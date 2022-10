South side Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A home on the south side of Columbus was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters were called to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The home is in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South.

Thankfully no one was home or hurt.

Chief Hughes said an electrical issue was what sparked the fire.

