Southside Blues Festival is back in full swing this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a saying in the Blues world – The best cure for the Blues is the Blues. And Southside – Townsend Park is the place to kick those Blues this weekend.

The Southside Blues Festival is back in full swing this weekend. The 2 day event was scaled back last year after being canceled due to COVID in 2020.

This year’s festival features local and regional acts, including Keith and Margie on Friday and Tre Williams Saturday night.

Organizers say the festival is a good time to celebrate being able to come together again and have a good time with family, friends, and neighbors.

And it’s a good way to show off the good things that Columbus has to offer.

“And as you may well know, there’s a lot to be offered in the city that’s positive. But, we have to be able to see those things that are positive and take advantage of it, and this is one of those programs that allow us to take advantage of the positive part of Columbus, Mississippi,” said Jeff Smith, Co-Organizer, Southside Blues Festival.

Southside Blues Festival runs Friday and Saturday.

The gates open at 6 PM Friday – The party starts at 7 with Keith and Margie.