Southside Blues Festival kicks off at Townsend Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An Independence Day weekend tradition continues in Columbus.

The 17th installment of the Southside/Townsend Park Blues Festival started June 29 and really kicks into gear Friday evening.

The festival features something for everyone, including food, family-friendly fun, and, of course, music.

Things got rolling Thursday night with the return of Youth Night and softball.

Starting at 7 vp.m. on Friday, there will be Gospel and more softball, and Saturday, the Blues takes center stage.

Organizers want to bring something that the whole family can enjoy and make a tradition.

“This is something we want the family to enjoy. This is all about the community and all about family. Last night we hosted Youth Night, and this is the first time in years we’ve had the youth. They had a great time, and hopefully, everybody stays safe and gets to enjoy,” said Ethel Stewart, Ward 1 Councilwoman and Festival Organizer.

“This is a small piece of what we should be doing in our communities; working together to build our community in a positive light. This is what this whole thing’s about, promoting us in a positive light, and showing that we can actually come together and do some positive things and enjoy each other,” said Jeff Smith, District 5 Supervisor and Festival Co-founder.

The festivities start at 7 on June 30, and the party continues on July 1 from 4 p.m. until with a full schedule of music, including TK Soul and Keith and Margie.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter