Southwire Collecting Supplies For Hurricane Victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville manufacturing plant is sending help to victims of Hurricane Florence.

Southwire will begin accepting donations this week through its “Project Gift” collection drive. The company will have a trucked parked at Walmart in Starkville Wednesday thru Friday from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

The public is encouraged to for drop off necessities like baby items, hygiene products, ready-to-eat food, paper goods, and ice chests. The donations will be given to individuals and families impacted by the storm.

Southwire launched “Project Gift” in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. Last year, the company sent three trucks of supplies to the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey.