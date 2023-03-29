Southwire is accepting donations at the Starkville Walmart

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A plant in Starkville has launched an effort to help tornado victims. Southwire’s Project Gift is collecting supplies.

Southwire, a manufacturer in Starkville is accepting donations in the Walmart parking lot off Highway 12.

The trailer will be open from 8 AM to 6 pm until Friday.

Items will be sent to Amory, Winona, Silver City, and Rolling Fork.

“We’re trying to help the people out from the tornado,” said Eric Gandy, an employee at Southwire and organizer for the donation event. “Trying to give back to the community. A lot of people lost lives and lost things and we’re just trying to help them recover the best way we can.”

Below is a list of needed items:

• BABY ITEMS

Diapers, Formula, Baby Food,

and Nursery Water

• HYGIENE PRODUCTS

• CLEANING SUPPLIES

Mops, Brooms, Gloves, and Buckets

• SNACK FOOD ITEMS

Individually Packaged

• READY-TO-EAT FOOD

Non-Perishable Items, Cans with

Pop-Top Lids

• BEVERAGES

Bottled Water, Energy Drinks,

Soda, and Juice

• PET FOOD

• BLANKETS

New, Unwrapped

• PAPER GOODS

Toilet Tissue, Paper Towels

and Paper Plates

• ICE CHESTS AND COOLERS