Space heater safety:Columbus fire department shares tips

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- As cooler temperatures move into our area, folks are using what they can to keep warm.

Space heaters can warm up your room, but they can be dangerous if they’re not used properly. Local fire officials encourage families to use caution when using space heaters this season.

“People are starting to use what I like to call alternate means of heating homes. A space heater and other things definitely see instances of fire where they’re related goes up this time of year,” said Columbus’s assistant fire chief Duane Hughes.

Hughes said one reason a house fire occurs in the colder months is due to heaters. During investigations, evidence shows the device being too close to flammable objects.

“People will place objects that are too close. They’ll put them close to curtains or other furniture such as sofas. If you want to use these appliances you generally need to keep a 3 foot area and circumference of 360 degrees around them free,” said Hughes.

Hughes said that a heater should only be plugged directly into a wall instead of an extension cord or a power surge; that way people are safer while getting warm.

“Make sure they’re in good condition or good repair and the cords on them aren’t frayed and you’re not putting them in areas of travel where they’ll be easily knocked over,” said Hughes.

If people aren’t sure about your device, the department can help with detecting potential hazards.

“You can get a free safety inspection. We’ll actually come out and tour your home along with the issue in the appliances if there are any other fire hazards in the home we’ll make sure to point that out to you and get those corrected,” said Hughes.

Hughes also said it’s important to keep portable heaters in just one room and not try to warm up a larger area.