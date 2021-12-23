SPD asking business and home owners to register security cameras

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The holiday season brings a rise in crime particularly with property crimes like package theft and burglaries.

In an attempt to embrace technology, the Starkville Police Department is asking business owners and homeowners who have video cameras to register their camera locations with SPD as a part of the Starkville Police Department Community Connect Program powered by Fusus One.

“By at least beginning camera registration process, it saves our detectives time. We are able to know where cameras are located and time at the end of the day is a huge component of apprehension so the faster we are able to respond, the faster we are able to develop leads and that is how it rolls into its importance,” said Chief Ballard.

To register your camera go to the Starkville Police Departments Facebook page or Twitter account and scan the QR code with your phone’s camera on their website.