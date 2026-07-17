SPD, Rick’s Cafe holds fundraiser for Cpl. Colby Huffman

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) – As a Starkville officer continues to recover, the community is invited out to a fun night at Rick’s.

The proceeds from the event will aid his family financially while he is recovering physically.

Corporal Colby Huffman, a 10-year veteran with the Starkville Police Department, was performing a duty he’d done many times when his life changed forever.

While working as a funeral escort, his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.

Huffman’s injuries were severe. After treatment here, he underwent more extensive treatment and recovery at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

On May 22, Colby and his family returned home.

But as his recovery continues, so do his medical expenses.

and the community he serves is stepping in to help.

Tonight, Rick’s Café and the Del Rendon Foundation will hold a fundraiser for Huffman.

Ryan Hindrix says Rick’s likes giving back to the community, and they’ve teamed up with other businesses to raise funds for Huffman.

“We’ve been here since 1994, and we definitely see ourselves as more than just a music venue, we’re part of this community. The police department has been great to us over the years we have a great relationship with them and Colby specifically has been just a great person in our community and we’re grateful just to have this opportunity to help him and his family out,”

Lieutenant Kenneth Watkins says the community has been great with wanting to pitch in and help Huffman and his family in any way they can.

“When there’s a need, this community always steps up. They help in any way they can and we appreciate that”.

Watkins says Huffman’s injuries are an example of the dangers law enforcement officers face daily. He also says it serves as a reminder to drivers to move over when they see a funeral possession.

“It just goes to point out in law enforcement every day there’s dangers that we face, and this is a danger that nobody expected but it still happened. A few seconds of somebody’s day to stop and just, one thing pay respect to the person that has passed and it helps to give officers, it helps them with the safety.”

If anyone wants to donate and can’t make tonight’s event, they can contact the Starkville Police Department.

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