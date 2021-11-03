Special elections headed to run-offs

3 Area races will go one more round

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some Mississippi voters went to the polls Tuesday to take care of a few vacancies, and in 3 races in North Mississippi there was a common theme: Run-offs.

At the State level, voters in Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, and Winston Counties were selecting a new State Senator. Longtime Senator Sampson Jackson retired earlier this year leaving the District 32 seat open. There was a great deal of interest in this race. 9 people qualified. As a result, no one pulled the necessary 50% plus 1 vote needed for outright victory, so the top 2 finishers, Rod Hickman (1,844 votes) and Minh Duong (1,611 votes) are headed to a November 23rd run-off.

District 32 State Senate:

Rod Hickman: 1,844

Minh Duong: 1,611

Keith Jackson: 937

Kim Houston: 914

Stan Copeland: 771

James Creer: 548

Justin Creer: 300

W.J. Coleman: 138

Bradley Sudduth: 90

In Chickasaw County, the resignation of Coroner Michael Fowler opened up that post. Three people qualified in that race. Former Coroner Andy Harmon (547) and former Deputy Coroner and current Interim Coroner, Larry Harris (661) will face each other in a second round of voting.

Chickasaw County Coroner:

Larry Harris: 661

Andy Harmon: 547

Whitney Lancaster: 369

Another crowded field was the race for the District 3 seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors. That post was left vacant after former District 3 Supervisor Todd Jordan got a new job over the Summer… as the Mayor of Tupelo. Seven candidates qualified, and even though the leader outpaced the 2nd place finisher by a good margin, it still wasn’t enough for an outright win.

Lee County Board of Supervisors: District 3:

Wesley Webb: 1,011

Buddy Dickerson: 419

Mike Bryan: 337

Mark Maharrey: 269

Tony Roper: 162

Gary Enis: 161

LArry McCord: 81