Specialty clinic makes pediatric healthcare easily accessible for Northeast Mississippians

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A specialty clinic for children celebrated five years in our region.

Children’s of Mississippi opened a specialty clinic five years ago in Tupelo. The clinic has been part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Two full-time doctors, along with doctors who travel to the clinic on a regular basis see patients ranging in age from newborns to adults.

The Tupelo clinic has helped many Northeast Mississippi residents get better access to pediatric specialists.

“There’s a large underserved population of patients up here, with the university’s wide range of insurance we accept, this helps a wide range of people who would otherwise have to drive to Memphis or Jackson for healthcare,” said Dr. Adam Byrd, a dermatologist who regularly travels to the clinic from his home office in Louisville.

“That’s the good thing about being a specialty clinic is we feel like we have more of a bond with our patients, see them quite a bit, knowing you’re doing them a service, some children it’s hard to take them long distances, they have a hard time traveling,” said Kristi Stone, Nurse Manager for the Tupelo clinic.

The Tupelo clinic is also equipped for “telehealth” services.

Doctors and nurses from across the country can see and talk with patients and local nurses and doctors, through the latest technology in healthcare.