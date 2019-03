LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- The Double H Gun Club hosted a sponsorship event.

Sporting Clay Shoot and Ducks Unlimited are back again with another shoot competition.

- Advertisement -

Rules were teams consisting of four and ranged around four-hundred per team.

All members were required to attend and successfully complete the Double H safety course.

Following the shoot, a sponsorship dinner will take place at the Lion Hills Center and Golf Club.