Sports broadcaster found dead in her home in Birmingham, Al, WIAT says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCBI) – WIAT reports police were called to the scene just after 9 a.m., where a call had come in about a husband and wife being found dead by gunshots in the home by a family member.

One of the victims was Christina Chambers, a longtime sports reporter who worked at WBRC in Birmingham from 2015 to 2021.

Chamber’s former employer confirmed Chambers had been found dead at the home.

After leaving broadcast news, Chambers taught broadcast journalism at Thompson High School.

She regularly covered the Alabama High School Athletic Association football championships for Alabama Public Television the last few years.

According to officials, a 3-year-old child was found unharmed inside the house.

The Hoover Police Department is investigating the incident.

