Sports legend from Golden Triangle passes away at 83

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A sports legend from the Golden Triangle has passed away.

Roosevelt Bridges died on Friday.

As a player, Bridges was voted most outstanding athlete in high school and college, but he is most widely known for the role he played in bringing sports and community to children in Lowndes County.

He started the baseball, basketball, and football programs at the former Motley High School, which is now West Lowndes High School.

He coached all three sports until becoming the school’s principal.

In basketball, he led the Panthers to six sub-district championships and to the North State tournament four times.

As for baseball, under his leadership, the team went to the Class BB state championship in 1979 and a state runner-up finish in 1980. He was the lead assistant coach on Motley’s 1982 championship team.

Over his life, he received several awards and recognitions, including being inducted into the inaugural Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame in 2025.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, June 6, at St. James United Methodist Church from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

Bridges Funeral will be on Sunday, June 7, at the Trotter Convention Center from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

Bridges was 83 years old.

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