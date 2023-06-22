Spotty rain Thursday, then drying out and heating up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay quite a bit below average Thursday, though the summer heat will return for the weekend!

THURSDAY: Clouds fill in gradually through the day, keeping temperatures in the lower 80s for afternoon highs. Once again, isolated showers will develop in the afternoon with brief downpours. Most of these should fizzle out by sunset.

FRIDAY: Expect a good deal of sunshine and a warmer day! Highs should top out in the mid to upper 80s with increased sunshine and no rain.

WEEKEND: Saturday is still shaping up to be sunny and hot with highs near 90 degrees – get out to the pool or lake! Clouds arrive overnight into Sunday, and some showers are possible early Sunday. These should weaken as temperatures climb into the 90s by afternoon. Late-day or evening thunderstorms still appear possible, and these could become locally strong given much higher storm energy potential.

NEXT WEEK: The weather should quiet down by Monday afternoon. At this point, there are no obvious signs of major rain or storms through mid-week…just typical late June temperatures!