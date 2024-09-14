COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Spotty showers continue from the remnants of Hurricane Francine, which is now a low pressure system. With cloud cover and isolated showers throughout the weekend, temperatures will feel mild. Conditions will clear up and bring sunny skies by the early work week!

SATURDAY: Rain chances remain in the picture for the weekend. While showers will be mostly spotty, they will be locally heavy in pockets throughout the day. If you have game day plans, be sure to have your rain gear on hand, but don’t expect to need your jacket or umbrella for the entire day! With consistent cloud cover, the day will feel mild. The high temperature is expected to reach 80, with the overnight low in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers and some thunderstorms are expected to end off the weekend. More consistent and heavy rain is in the picture throughout the day, continuing through Monday morning. More cloud cover and cooler air will keep the high temperature in the upper 70s, with an overnight low in the upper 60s. With lasting moisture in the air, it will feel humid as well.

NEXT WEEK: Spotty showers linger into the work week. Rain chances are expected to dry up by Tuesday for the return of clear skies for the rest of the week. With the help of more sunshine, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s throughout the week. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the 60s.