Spotty Showers Possible Again on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With the cold front stalled just to our south and east, clouds and spotty showers will stick around for one more day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. Clouds and rain in the area will keep temperatures a tad bit lower. We’ll only reach the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon. Spotty showers are likely along and south of Highway 82 today, especially during the morning, but not everyone will get rain. Most locations north of 82 in northern Mississippi will stay completely dry.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around, but humidity drops big time. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s Wednesday night with a nice northerly breeze.

THURSDAY: Noticeably less humid. Mid-80s once again for Thursday afternoon, but with that low humidity, it’s going to feel great outside! We’ll also see a bit more sunshine.

FRIDAY: Humidity perks back up on Friday, along with the chance for an isolated shower. Mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: It looks like showers and maybe even storms are possible on Saturday. I know it’s a big day for college football around the area, so keep checking back for updates. We’ll keep you posted! We could have a shower or storm on Sunday as well ahead of our next cold front. Lower humidity and comfortable weather is on the way early next week!