Spring-Like Pattern Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are keeping the spring-like conditions around this week, with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and multiple opportunities for rain.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will slowly begin to build in during the evening hours, but no rain is expected tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low-50’s overnight.

TUESDAY: High temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 70’s, with more cloud cover than Monday. We should be rain-free for most of the day, but an approaching cold front will bring rain late Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Rain will continue through the early morning hours of Wednesday, with most of the rain expected to move out of our area by late morning. A couple of lingering showers will be possible into the afternoon, as well. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid-60’s.