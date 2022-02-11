Spring-like weather continues as we close out the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Pleasant weather will continue with highs in the 70s Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. South wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll have “dry frontal passage” Saturday with temperatures falling into the low-40s after morning highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Our next chance of rain arrives next Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.