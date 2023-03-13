Springing forward reminds us to check our smoke detectors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Springing forward reminds us that you may lose one hour of sleep or even gain more sunlight, yet it is also a friendly reminder for people to check those smoke detectors.

“A piece of furniture that people tend to forget about every year and it is the most important piece in your house is the difference in getting in and out if a fire occurred,” Battalion Chief Chip Kain said.

And that household staple that Battalion Chief Chip Kain refers to is the smoke detector. The U.S. fire administration reports that one-third of home fire deaths happen in homes without smoke alarms.

“Smoke detectors breathe the air around you, rather you think it is or not, once a minute, and if you do the full ten-year life span of that smoke detector, that is 7 points million times that detector possibly said your life,” Kain said.

Battalion Chief Kain says the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms; however, it is important to have an exit plan.

“When you hear that thing going off, it is to get out. You need to know at least two ways to get out of the house. You need to know how to get to your doors and how to get to your windows, preferably with your eyes closed, because if it does get smoky, you need to be low and try to avoid the smoke the best you can,” Kain said

And in case, there is nowhere to turn..

If you can’t get out to catch somebody’s attention so we can get a ladder to you so we can get someone over there to assist you.

For more fire tips please contact your local fire station.