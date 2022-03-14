St. Patrick’s Day Pawty raised $25,000 for Columbus Lowndes Humane Society

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society will be seeing a lot of green after St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser.

The 4th annual St. Patrick’s Day Pawty raised a little more than $25,000.

Funds go to the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society for daily operating expenses.

Sponsors, donations, and tickets are all part of the fundraiser.

It was held at Zachary’s in downtown Columbus on Sunday.

You can also catch the humane society right here on WCBI MidDay on Fridays with a pet to adopt.