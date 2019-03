COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus locals and their pets celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Sunday afternoon.

It was a part of the St. Patty’s Pawty parade, an event hosted by Zachary’s.

The parade helped raise money for the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society.

A group of motorcyclists and Mother Goose led the parade from Hitching Lot Farmers Market all the way to Zachary’s.

Dozens of dogs, puppies, and even a small pony were among the marchers.