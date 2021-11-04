Stand-off with law enforcement in Cedar Bluff Comm., one deputy injured

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County deputy has been injured in a shooting and there is now a stand-off with law enforcement in the Cedar Bluff community.

Highway 46 and Gates Road, law enforcement have the highway blocked off. This is where the shooting happened earlier today.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott tells us a deputy was shot while trying to remove someone to safety from the home. He called them the victim in this case.

The bullet grazed the deputy’s head. He is being taken to a Tupelo hospital for treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team has been on the scene trying to get the suspect out.

Sheriff Scott says Tommy Gandy is inside the home.

Gandy was involved in a similar standoff with law enforcement right here on Highway 46 back in 2013.

People are being urged to stay away from the area.

We will have more information on WCBI news at nine and ten and also on WCBI.com, as it becomes available.