STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville’s Ward 4 primary election will be challenged.

Austin Check, who lost the Republican primary by two votes, says he is disputing the results.

Check and Kevin Daniels ended the primary in a tie.

After reviewing affidavit ballots, the Starkville Election Commission and the Republican Executive Committee certified Daniels as the winner with 94 votes to Check’s 92.

Check says he believes two people voted using addresses in two different wards.