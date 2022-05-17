Starkville alderman is considering a different type of paid parking

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville alderman is considering a different type of paid parking.

Alderman Hamp Beatty wants to talk about and research a kiosk-based parking system.

Park Mobile does not offer a kiosk parking.

The Cotton District is the area being considered.

The city is finishing up work on painting parking spaces that will be impacted by the Park Mobile paid parking ordinance, which is not in the Cotton District.

Enforcement was paused to give people more time to learn about paid parking and to paint parking spaces.

Tickets will be written starting June third.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says those citations do not produce revenue for the city and it does not pay for the city parking officer.