Starkville alderman override mayor spruill’s veto on scooter ban

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- Three days after Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill vetoed a scooter ban, aldermen have overridden her decision.

During a special meeting today, the board voted 5 to 1 to override veto.

The mayor’s veto came after aldermen voted on June 15th to end the city’s lease with Bird Scooters, and to prohibit motorized scooters from city streets, bike lanes, sidewalks, and public places.

Today’s action puts the ban back in place.

“I’ve heard from a number of people who think that they are a good alternative transportation for them and think that’s important for us. Just like bikes are. We’re building bike paths and sidewalks and multi-use paths for pedestrians access -for bike access. We want people to be able to enjoy our outdoors and use our services in multiple ways,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

“We felt like it was something that we needed to take action on so there wouldn’t be a serious injury or tragedy. And then everybody second guess or questions themselves as to where we should have banned them or taken a step back,” said Ward 5 Alderman Hamp Beatty.

The ban is effective immediately.

Mayor Spruill will revisit the order when the new board meets July 6th.