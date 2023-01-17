Starkville bakery saved by the power of social media

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A bakery in Starkville has been struggling to find the right recipe for success.

The bakers have been feeding a need in the community, but they were having difficulty getting people in the door or even to the door.

They consider themselves a hidden gem of Starkville.

Power of the Almond is a homegrown bakery that creates delicious treats that are sugar, gluten, and keto friendly.

Rising costs for ingredients and a low-profile location had the store on the brink of closing until owner Kirk Hutchinson’s post went viral on Facebook.

“I sat there and typed up a post and it was a heartfelt post. It was the truth about everything we are going through and I woke up the next morning at 8 a.m. and the post was already at 1,000 shares,” said Hutchinson.

That next day Hutchinson had over 200 orders to fill.

This week the business is sold out of most of its inventory.

Employee, Marlena Evans said things are getting a little hectic but that’s a good problem to have.

“They sold out this weekend and that brings me to come into work on Monday and go into full spring working to make sure we can keep pies and everything in the cooler box,” said Evans.

Hutchinson opened Power of the Almond two years ago with the dream to cater to those who also struggle with dietary needs.

While business was great the first year, inflation hit the store hard, especially since the bakery uses specialized ingredients.

“It’s not just something you can get off the shelf at Walmart because the quality that we are going for is a little bit higher standard than what the big retail grocery stores can offer,” said Hutchinson.

While they may be tucked away at Mississippi State’s Business Incubator, people from all over are now searching them out and showing their support.

With the new support, the business is hopeful for the future.

“We’re in a dim part of Starkville but I’m so glad now since we went viral we are letting our light shine,” said Evans.

Hutchinson said that small businesses are the lifeblood of every community, and these days they’re all struggling.

“If you get the chance or you have an off day and if you don’t even need the product just stop by a local business and support them and buy something because it really does help them out,” said Hutchinson.

Power of the Almond says their next step is to find a more visible location in Starkville.

You can keep up with the business at Power of the Almond

