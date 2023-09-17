Starkville bars work to prevent drunk driving in the area

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville bars are working to prevent drunk driving in the area.

The game brings crowds to a college town like Starkville. For most fans, it’s a day for friends and fellowship. But for others, a few drinks could lead to impaired driving. Drunk driving is an issue that can cost someone their life.

Owner of the Stagger Inn, Jason Roden said that he and his servers will order Ubers for their patrons.

“We buy Ubers for guests that we feel like have gotten too intoxicated or come in drunk,” Roden said. “We give them nice service and a ride home. People could lose their lives for something silly, so it is very important.”

Being a sports bar, the people who work at Stagger Inn see many patrons, especially during game weekends. There are tactics their bartenders and servers use to try to keep guests safe.

Roden said his bartenders are trained in alcohol awareness and track how much a patron has had.

“We do the alcohol awareness, about how many drinks an individual can have,” Roden said. “An average male can have 3 drinks and can process one about every hour. So, we always kind of watch the red light, green light kind of deal. If they are in the yellow, which means they have had 3 in an hour, then we try to slow down service or get them water and things like that.”

Servers at Uno Mas, a bar and restaurant in the Cotton District, use similar tactics. Manager Will Poindexter said they cut people off if they feel they have too much.

“Our servers have the right to refuse,” Poindexter said. “So if they see anyone that is a little too drunk, they can cut them off, whole 9 yards. Same with our bartenders. I coach my servers that if they see someone stumbling, not serve them anything else. And make sure their friends give them a ride. Just encourage them to keep an eye out and watch.”

The managers say there is only so much bars can do to mediate the problem but they attempt to take steps in the right direction to keep Starkville safe.

“It is a big problem here in Starkville, being a college town; but I think that as long as we push it we can make it less of an issue.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is offering a discount on Ubers to help prevent drunk driving this weekend.

