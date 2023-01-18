Starkville Board of Aldermen cans home pick-up recycling plan

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A proposal for home pick-up of recycling in Starkville gets kicked to the curbside for now.

Ward 5 Alderman Hamp Beatty brought a curbside recycling proposal before the full Board Tuesday night.

Beatty’s plan called for a twice monthly home pickup of recyclable materials that would add an extra $6 to participants’ sanitation bill.

Starkville currently has drop-off recycling available.

Board members’ main concerns centered around cost.

The main questions are whether there would be enough people participating to make the program worthwhile and if the $6 fee would cover costs.

There were also concerns about where the recycled materials would end up.

The Board took no action on the plan.

Starkville had curbside recycling between 2009 and 2020.

Initially, it was subsidized by a grant. When that ended, customer costs increased.

By 2020, only about 1,200 customers out of 11,000 were participating.

