Starkville Boys & Girls Club plans fun, educational spring break

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out for spring break in Starkville, but students at the Boys and Girls Club are not taking a break from learning.

This club is hosting a week of activities designed to keep the kids engaged while having fun.

Each day there are interactive projects and games as well as arts activities like t-shirt design.

The unit director at the club, Christopher Thompson, said there’s also time set aside each day for a focused educational activity.

“Every single morning, every one of our members who attend the club this week will be going through Project Learn or Power Hour every single day. Basically, that’s just an hour dedicated to educational work. We don’t want our kids to fall behind throughout this week of being out of school. Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as caring and responsible citizens. And we do that through the relationships we build here at the club with our youth development professionals, but also with the programming that we have,” said Thompson.

Club members also have field trips scheduled this week to the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson and the Tupelo Buffalo Park.

