Starkville Brewski’s needs help in identifying a thief

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Brewski’s Convenience Store in Starkville needs your help in finding a man who stole something.

That man that you see right here in this video allegedly took an item and walked out of the store without paying for it.

The store clerk did ask the man to pay for the items multiple times, but he refused to do so.

If you recognize the man in this video, you are asked to contact Brewski’s Convenience store, Starkville Police Department, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the P3 tips app.

Remember that you can report anonymously, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

