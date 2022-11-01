Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning.

It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road.

The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus.

The district released the following statement:

This morning, a Starkville Oktibbeha School District bus transporting 6-12th grade students was involved in a traffic accident on Highway 25. The bus driver, bus monitor, and all students were transported to OCH Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Parents of all students involved in the accident have been notified and a parent or guardian for each student is currently at the medical facility. SOSD has not been made aware of any serious injuries to students.

We appreciate the swift response of our emergency responders and the care provided to our students and staff at OCH Regional Medical Center. We will continue to keep parents informed as relevant information becomes available.

We know that 12 students and two adults were on the bus at the time of the accident. The driver of the other car was also sent to the hospital.