Starkville Chief Ballard discusses fighting crime with the community’s help

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fighting crime is easier when the Police force and the community are on the same page. That was part of the message from Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard.

Ballard spoke to business and community leaders in Starkville.

He said when it comes down to it, responding to crimes and investigating them is the police department’s job.

But having the trust and support of the community is a big help.

He also understands that gaining those means respecting citizens and maintaining a level of professionalism.

“What that means is, staying abreast of modern technologies, staying abreast of modern case law, make sure your people are very well-trained, and that you have the right people wearing the badge and gun. That’s a very important part of what we do, and we take that very seriously,” said Chief Mark Ballard from Starkville Police Department.

Chief Ballard said one area the public can help them with is crime prevention. Make it harder for criminals, especially when it comes to auto burglaries; lock your doors, and don’t leave valuables, especially firearms, in your vehicle.

