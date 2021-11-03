Starkville child recovering from rare condition associated with COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5th grade student in Starkville is recovering from a rare, but serious condition associated with COVID-19.

Lexi Robinson, 10, was diagnosed with coronavirus in August. She was cleared to return to school after her quarantine, but weeks later more severe symptoms struck.

After two trips to the emergency room, a doctor suspected Lexi had developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or MIS-C. The condition causes different body parts including the heart, lungs, and kidneys to become inflamed.

Shimada Howard, Lexi’s mother, said she was sent by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after the diagnosis.

“When we got there, her blood pressure started dropping so she had to be rushed to ICU. “Once they got everything under control, she started getting treatments She had to have those for five days. And once her levels and everything got back to normal, she came around,” Howard said.

Lexi is now back home and, more importantly to her, back at school.

“I was so excited to see everybody and be back home and get ready to go to school,” she said.

Howard says her daughter still has a long road ahead. She has a strict medication routine and limited activities for now.

Howard also said Lexi will be under the care of her doctors at UMMC for the next year.