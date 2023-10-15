Starkville church looks to help individuals both spiritually and physically

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville church is looking to help individuals both spiritually and physically.

On October 14, Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center organized a health fair aimed at promoting overall wellness within the community.

Vendors offered a wide range of services from make-up, education, and even acupuncture.

Jan Bryan, the Community Relations Representative with Magnolia Health, mentioned that the main focus in the area is on meeting the mental health needs of the community.

“The after-effects of covid is mental health,” Bryan said. “We have asked the kids if we can talk about anything in this school and what that you are dealing with today, what is it and mental health is right at the top of their list. We are always trying to include mental health awareness topics.”

Over 20 vendors were present at the health fair and provided information about various health-related topics.

