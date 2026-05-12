Two CAFB pilots eject from jet trainer during mid-air mishap

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Air Force pilots are safe after a mid-air mishap earlier today.

The pilots from Columbus Air Force Base ejected from their T-38 Talon II around noon.

The incident occurred in airspace over West Alabama.

Both pilots have been located and are safe and uninjured.

The crash site has been located, and base personnel are securing the scene and the aircraft.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

The T-38 is a two-seat jet trainer that has been a mainstay in Air Force pilot training.

The Safety Investigation Board from Columbus Air Force Base will be investigating the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.