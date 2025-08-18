Starkville church makes it easier for student housing with attic sale

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As college students move in for the new school year, a local church is making it easier for those having unfurnished housing spaces.

The First United Methodist Church held an attic sale for the community.

This gives shoppers tons of deals on household items, clothes, and other bargains.

The two-day sale was held at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center.

Some items left over from the sale will go towards the Starkville Habitat for Humanity.

Co-chair for the sale, Jacque Tisdale, said there were over 70 shoppers a part of the sale on the first day.

She also said she takes pride in helping out those who are in need of receiving essential items.

“It’s really an honor, it’s a lot of hard work, but it’s an honor to be associated with it because we are helping people,” Tisdale said. “We are helping people with our missions, but we are helping people clean out their stash. It’s a sense of community, and the volunteers come here and work. It’s just always something to gratify, and you see what all it does to the community and to work with my fellow members and people in the community, it just makes my heart proud every time we do it, and I’m proud to be a member of this church that does this every year.”

You can visit the First United Methodist Church Facebook Page for more upcoming events set to help others in the community.

