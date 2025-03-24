Starkville church shows appreciation to first responders with lunch

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville community showed their appreciation to their first responders with a lunch.

The Meadowview Baptist Church held its inaugural “Bless the Badge” lunch at its fellowship hall.

The lunch included Police Officers, medical experts, firefighters, and even the EMA personnel.

There was free food, music, and homemade desserts offered for first responders.

First Responders and church members said they are appreciative of the love shown by the community.

“It’s just all hands on deck,” Jon Ginn said. “We have people that are cooking, we got people that are serving, people that are putting the meals together, and again our pastor helped get this organized. It’s just everybody coming and doing their part to show that we love our first responders.”

“We are really appreciative though for what they have done for us and being appreciated like this,” Taurus Young said. “Small, simple but really grateful to have people to come out here, take time out of their busy schedules to show us some love here in the city so I’m really appreciative for what they have done.”

“Our church just loves our community,” Casey Hughes said. “We are so thankful for those men and women who give time, give their energy, they risk their lives to be available for this community, to make Starkville and Oktibbeha County a place to live. So, we appreciate that and we want to say thank you for that.”

The Meadowview Baptist Church said they want to continue to show their gratitude for first responders and plans to host more of the same events.

